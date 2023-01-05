Georgia's medical cannabis industry is growing | Map of dispensaries

Georgia is quickly adding to its list of dispensaries.

ATLANTA — The medical cannabis industry is growing in Georgia.

The state commission approved three more dispensing licenses Wednesday. Two locations are in metro Atlanta.

Botanical Sciences is now approved to operate its dispensaries in Chamblee and in Stockbridge. This will mark four dispensaries operated by the Georgia-based company.

Commissioners also approved a third license to Trulieve GA Inc. which is dominating the cannabis industry in the state. Trulieve plans to open another dispensary in Evans, Georgia which is right outside of Augusta.

Medial cannabis sales started this spring. With these new dispensaries, Georgia will have nearly 10 dispensaries across the state. Other locations include Marietta, Newnan, Macon and Pooler. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission has a list of locations.

The dispensaries sell low-dose THC oil to patients who have documented ailments from a list of conditions and diseases such as cancer, seizures, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. The products include tinctures, capsules and topicals. Recreational marijuana is illegal in Georgia.

Earlier this month, 11Alive reported that nearly 30,000 patients are on Georgia's medical marijuana registry. The state health department also reported a backlog of around 500 applicants.

The state said it is working to expedite the process as the industry grows. For more on that process, click here.