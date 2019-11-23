PERRY, Ga. — Although Thanksgiving has not passed yet, we’re right in the thick in the holiday shopping season.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds turned into a shopper’s winter wonderland for the Mistletoe Market.

The Mistletoe Market kicked off on Friday in the Miller-Murphy-Howard building where dozens of vendors set up ready to help people cross off everything on their Christmas shopping list.

Hundreds of people filled in for the second day of the market to get that perfect present for the holidays.

Angela Meeks with Miss Molly Cottage has been coming since the first year of the market. She says she loves getting to share her crafty ornaments with the crowd.

"They're all paper mache. They're made of old hymnals,” Meeks said. “Some of the music came from the old bands of southwest and central and yeah that's it.”

The last day of the Mistletoe market is on Sunday and doors open at 9 a.m.

Mistletoe Market Shopping event in Perry, GA by The Southern Mercantile on Sunday, November 24 2019 with 863 people interested and 54 people going.

