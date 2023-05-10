Change to their communities | Georgia public defenders gather in Macon for training session

Georgia public defenders met for training from the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government. They're learning about planning, leadership and communication skills.

MACON, Ga. — You've probably heard the saying: "If you can't afford an attorney one will be provided for you." In Macon on Thursday, Georgia public defenders met up for special training.



According to Macon Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant Public Defender Tamika Fluker, the men and women who serve as public defenders have an important role to play.

“We are here to help those who are going through some of the most difficult situations they've ever been through in their lives,” Fluker said. “We're helping them with their legal troubles.”

Fluker says that for many of their clients are in a very difficult spot. But with the importance of legal representation, public defenders like her are able to ensure people are represented even if they are struggling financially.

It is an issue that Fluker is very passionate about.

“You should not have to worry about whether or not you're going to be able to get an attorney based on how much money you have,” Fluker said.

Macon was chosen as one of nine regional leadership academies nationwide for the attorneys.

It's the first time state-paid attorneys, investigators and legal staff are getting leadership training from the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute. It's designed to help them improve their planning, leadership, and communication skills.

They hope the training will help the graduates bring change to their communities.

