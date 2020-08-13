Savannah Parker was in the car with her father when he got into an accident and died. His law enforcement family is still showing up for her special occasions

CORDELE, Ga. — Two years ago in March 2018, an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper lost his life in a personal car accident in Cordele.

Trooper Tyler Parker's daughter, Savannah, was in the car with him and survived.

She will always miss her dad, but she's got a big family that will be there for the special occasions in life.

GSP Trooper Robert Donaldson was part of a brigade that drove through the streets of Cordele on Monday morning.

"We just decided to take her to school that day and make a show of it," he said.

Savannah's grandfather, Gary Parker, was there to see her heading into her first day of Pre-K.

"[There was] not a lot of talking. There was a lot of ugly faces with red eyes, but Savannah knows she knows she's loved by everyone," said Parker.

Gary Parker is a retired state trooper, and he lost his son two years ago.

Tyler Parker, who was 23 at the time of the fatal accident, hydroplaned off a road and slammed into a tree.

"It was a horrible rainstorm. I've never seen anything like it," Gary recalled.

From that day forward, the men and women in blue pledged to stick by the Parkers, especially Savannah.

"The only way for Savannah to know her daddy and to know the trooper he was is to have the family of the Georgia State Patrol be a part of her life," Gary projected.

"Tyler was a great guy and if the roles were reversed he would have done it for any of us," said Donaldson, "I don't want them to go it alone. The state patrol is always going to be there for them."

It will take a few years for Savannah to realize the significance of this day and that's okay, but these folks don't plan to ever leave her side.

"She can call any of us. She has a whole list of numbers she can call anytime and we'll all be there day or night," said Donaldson.

Gary Parker says the troopers have also showed up in uniform for birthday parties.