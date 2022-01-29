Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announces $20M in funding for bridge repairs

The money will be allocated over five years to repair nearly 400 Georgia bridges.

MACON, Ga. — Significant upgrades and repairs are coming to roads and bridges and transportation infrastructure across Macon-Bibb County and Middle Georgia. That help is on the way now, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law we passed in Congress," said Senator Jon Ossoff, who spoke in Macon Friday.

Build Back Better funding is coming to Central Georgia, according to Senator Ossoff, who announced the Peach State will receive more than $200 million to go toward repairing bridges in poor condition, including the one on Spring Street near the Riverwalk in Macon.

The money will be allocated over five years to repair nearly 400 Georgia bridges.

The senator says he is working with the Georgia Department of Labor to determine when and where the replacements and repairs will begin.