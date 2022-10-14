Watch | Video shows moment car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight

The restaurant was closed at the time the incident occurred.

ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained video that shows the moment the patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed. Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene. The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.

The video shows debris flying everywhere upon impact. The driver then gets out of the vehicle, attempting to push away some of the damage.

The owner, Yaw Botchey, sent a statement on the incident to 11Alive:

On behalf of the Sauce Buckhead family & staff, we are sadden by the damaged caused to our property early this morning. This unfortunate accident caused significant damage to our newly installed patio dinning area. We are equally as grateful that no one was hurt nor injured in this incident. However the inability to operate at full capacity by servicing customers on our patio, will have a heavy financial impact on our servers, bartenders, and staff. We are asking the great city of Atlanta, and our regular patrons, continue to support us and our staff as we rebuild and restore what’s been lost in this situation.



We will continue open for business as we near the holiday season and appreciate all of your support in advance!!! Hope to see you tonight!!



Thank you - Sauce Buckhead Family

According to a police report, the car that drove through the patio area was a Dodge Challenger.

The report said the restaurant's owner showed police surveillance video of the incident. The Challenger was impounded. When officers arrived on scene, the driver was gone and the case is considered a hit-and-run.

Police obtained additional surveillance videos from the neighboring businesses, and an onlooker also took a video "which showed the driver of the vehicle gathering stuff from the vehicle before fleeing the scene."

The owner "could not provide an estimate of the damage," the report said.