Surveillance video | Gunshots sound as car drives past Griffin home with elderly woman inside

Police are now searching for the vehicle caught in the video.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police are searching for a car involved in a drive-by shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, the agency said.

A social media post from the Griffin Police Department states someone fired several rounds of gunshots into a home around 1 a.m.

Two women live inside, one of which is 78 years old, police said.

According to officers, one of the shots just missed the elderly woman by "inches."

Home surveillance video of the incident posted to Facebook shows a car begin to cruise past a home. Moments later, a barrage of gunshots sounded.

Police did not indicate whether or not anyone was hurt in the incident.