Get ready for the 2nd 'May Days on the Midway' at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter and the Reithoffer Show Company announced Monday the 2nd Annual May Days on the Midway is happening May 19-30.

It will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. There will be rides, games and food that you typically see at the Georgia National Fair in October.

May Days admission is $5, and kids 10 and under are free. There are a few promotional days, though.

On Opening Day (May 19), teachers will receive free admission. On May 20, all EMT and first responders will receive free admission, and on Memorial Day (May 30) all active and retired military will receive free admission.

Ride armbands can be purchased online. You can also purchase your ride armbands or tickets at the Carnival Midway when entering the West Gate Entrance.

Ride Armbands are $25 on weekdays and $30-$35 on weekends. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1.50 per ticket, 11 tickets for $15, 22 tickets for $25 and 55 tickets for $55.

Cash and card are accepted, and no bills larger than $20 will be accepted at the admission gate.