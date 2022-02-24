It's time to get your tomato seeds growing so they're ready for spring

You can start planting tomato seeds indoors 6-8 weeks before our last frost.

MACON, Ga. — If your green thumb is itching to get back to work, there's a crop you can get a head start on as we wait for spring.

Tomatoes are a popular springtime staple in the garden and if you're looking forward to growing them again, there are some things you can do as we wait for the warmer and longer days of spring and summer.

According to Urban Farmer, you can start to plant tomato seeds indoors six to eight weeks before our last frost.

In Macon, the average last frost is around March 16. This means you can start getting those seeds growing now.

When doing so, you'll want to put the seeds in soil about 0.25" deep and keep them near a heat source until sprouts start to form.

Once they start to sprout, bring the tomato plant close to a window where they can get plenty of sunlight.

After that last frost, around mid-March, it's time for the tomatoes to move outside.

Tomatoes require plenty of sun and lots of water. It is recommended that tomato plants receive about an inch of water per week.