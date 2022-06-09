'The most giving person': Grandfather hosts annual tournament in memory of his granddaughter

Joe Posey said she was a light in others' lives and one of her biggest wishes was that no child would have to endure cancer.

MACON, Ga. — Joe Posey has been combining his love for golf and his granddaughter to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer for seven years now.

Posey said his granddaughter was a selfless, kind and bright little girl.

"Mary Elizabeth was the most giving person I've ever seen," Posey said.

Mary Elizabeth died from leukemia at 12-years-old.

Posey said she was a light in others' lives and one of her biggest wishes was that no child would have to endure cancer.

The Mary Elizabeth Golf Tournament is held in her honor to help keep her spirit alive.

Her mother, Mandi Paris, said her daughter was a special little girl.

"Anyone who saw videos or pictures of her just fell in love with her," Paris said. "She was very giving, very loving. She just always thought about others."

Paris is glad she's been able to help other families who have gone through similar situations to her own.

"I feel like her spirit is still alive, and her journey and her story is not over" she said. "She left a legacy that has already helped tons of children and tons of families, but there are more to help."

Posey said he's grateful the community has supported him and his family throughout the years.

"The community's just really gotten behind this, and we've done it long enough now that the people expect it, you know, and look forward to it every year," he said.

Many players have participated for several years. One of these players is Tom Toombs.

He said it's important to come out and support a good cause.

The proceeds for the tournament go towards St. Jude Children's Hospital, United for a CURE Foundation and the James E Worrall Foundation.