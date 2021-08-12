'Haven't seen anything like this before': Downtown Macon boutique hotel set to open in February

The boutique hotel called Hotel Forty Five is scheduled to open in February.

MACON, Ga. — Nearly 100 people turned out for jobs at downtown Macon's newest addition. It's a boutique hotel called Hotel Forty Five, which is scheduled to open in February.

Hotel leaders held a job fair to fill part-time and full-time roles. Hotel Forty Five will become the first hotel in Macon's Historic Central Business District, and it's safe to say people in the community can't wait for it to open.

Janece Parks wanted to be first in line to apply for this grand hotel

"I don't think Macon has ever had anything this big before," said Parks.

The hotel stands 11 stories tall and has 94 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a coffee and wine bar.

"When you travel, you look for something different every time, so for people that have been here, I am pretty sure they haven't seen anything like this before in Macon, so it's going to bring new things. People will spread the word. Who knows who will come visit?" said Parks.

Every corner of Hotel Forty Five will tell a story about Macon's history. Jamice Terry, a business owner, got a special tour.

"Keeping the historic look on the outside I think it is a good choice, but inside, I think it is a whole another world, it's really gorgeous," said Terry.

Most importantly, it will bring business to the downtown area.

"All the effort that we've been putting in after the pandemic, and to see it bring and drive more people and more traffic here to downtown Macon, to Macon itself, is going to be great. For us to have guests here that are coming from everywhere, being able to see our product, being able to see what we have to offer here in Macon, is, of course, going to be something that we all dream of," said Terry.

Parks says she see this hotel as being a hit.

"Who doesn't want to have a dinner on the rooftop or just have a drink on the rooftop and relax? You know, different vibes," said Parks.