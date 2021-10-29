Learn about the Hay House's haunted history with a ghost tour

Despite the home’s eye-catching interior, it's those who still roam its halls that can make visitors do a double-take.

MACON, Ga. — This report has been contributed by Tyler Jones, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

The Hay House, also known as “The Palace of the South," has stood on the corner of Spring and Mulberry in downtown Macon for over 160 years.

The local landmark’s architectural style greatly resembles European architecture, which was chosen by its first owners; the Johnstons.

Darin McClure, a board member of the Johnston-Felton-Hay House, said that the house’s interior was inspired by the Johnston’s three-year tour of Europe.

Throughout the house, there are grand archways, double French doors, and intricate woodworking that all draw from European architecture.

Despite the home’s eye-catching interior, it's those who still roam its halls that can make visitors do a double-take.

“At Hay House, over the 30 years I have been a volunteer, there has never been a time when the staff, contractors, or sometimes even guests did not have something unexplainable happen,” said McClure.

He says there are reports of lights flickering, voices, and even ghosts.

He adds that one of the board members of the house claims he witnessed the ghost of former owner, Mary-Ellen-Felton, looking through a chest of drawers once.

“It may be more the norm than the exception that we are also constantly bumping into the people who built or lived in or worked in these buildings over the past 200 years,” said McClure.

If you want to check it out yourself, the Hay House invites visitors to join in their walking ghost tour “Haunts and History on the Hill” on Oct. 29 and 31, or their “Hay House Legends and Lore” on Nov. 5.