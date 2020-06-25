List: Ways to celebrate Fourth of July 2020 in Central Georgia

Here is a list of locations where you can celebrate and watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in our area

MACON, Ga. — As we get closer to Independence Day, we've received messages from viewers asking about firework shows.

Here are dates and locations of events where you can celebrate Fourth of July this year.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Independence Day Extravaganza - Highway 18 Recreation Center: Food, Fun, Music, Fireworks hosted by the Jones County/Gray Chamber of Commerce June 25 from 7-10 p.m. More information can be found here.

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD

Independence Day Fireworks - Monroe County Recreation Department: Food vendors, fireworks and talent show! July 3 from 5:30-10 p.m. For more information, you can click here.



SATURDAY, JULY 4

26th Annual Sparks Over Parks Independence Day Celebration - Lake Tobesofkee: $3 entry, free under 6-years-old. Gates open 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Travis Bryant Band playing from 6-9 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

City of Thomaston's Freedom Fest 2020 - Greatest Generation Memorial Park: Thomaston's Freedom Fest - July 4 from 8-10 p.m. You can find more info here.

Live Local Jazz - The Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Avenue: $5 ticket at the door, people are asked to wear masks. July 4 from 7-9 p.m. Go to this website for more information.

Mitcham Farm at 797 W Macedonia Church Road, Oxford: Country River Band, Mansfield Pickers and Elvis Seventy-Seven, Bebo the clown, petting zoo, pie eating contest with MC Ty Rumble and more! July 4 activities start at 1 p.m. and run through 9:30 p.m. when the fireworks begin. More information can be found here.

Voices of Truth Church at 505 Cross Justice Rd in Irwinton : The church will be holding its annual God and Country fireworks show at 9:35 p.m. The rain date is July 5.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Perry drive-in fireworks - Perry Georgia At Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter: Perry's Drive-In Fireworks presented by Parrish Construction Group on July 25 from 8:30-10 p.m. Click here for more information!

CANCELLED, POSTPONED SHOWS

The following venues are not holding July 4 events.

Georgia National Fair Grounds

The Rock Ranch

The Assembly at Warner Robins

Forsyth Main Street

Central Georgia Technical College

Henry County Warren Holder Park Family Fest

Any information on events happening in celebration of Independence Day can be sent to news@13wmaz.com.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.