Here's what prosecutors said after Demarcus Little was found guilty of murder

"The appropriate sentence is that Demarcus Little never be able to breathe free air for the rest of his life."

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Minutes after Demarcus Little's guilty verdict in the murder of Anitra Gunn was read Tuesday night, her family stood before the judge and asked for the maximum sentence -- life without parole.

Not once did they mention Little by name.

The state then had a chance to ask for the same penalty and ADA Neil Halvorson appeared to be audibly emotional while speaking to Judge Connie Williford.

Below is a transcript of what he said in the courtroom:

“The laws of this case give this court two options. The facts of this case, respectfully, demand just one sentence, and that is that this court sentence Demarcus Little to life without the possibility of parole.

Life without the possibility of parole is appropriate, your honor, for Demarcus Little for choking the life out of Anitra Gunn and then disposing of her like garbage in the woods so that flies *10-second pause* could develop larvae in her mouth.

Your honor, Anitra Gunn will never be able to breathe air on this Earth again. The appropriate sentence is that Demarcus Little never be able to breathe free air for the rest of his life.

The jury has spoken, your honor. This jury has rendered a verdict that speaks the truth… that Demarcus Little murdered Anitra Gunn.

We all understand, your honor, that no verdict or sentence can ever… can ever bring this 22-year-old back to her family. We understand that, but this jury has rendered a verdict. They sent a message, and that message is that this behavior has consequences.

There was a path, your honor. There was a path and a relationship, and there was a path down and through woods in Crawford County that ended with the death of Anitra Gunn.

The state respectfully requests that this court end that path for Demarcus Little with the only appropriate sentence. Life without the possibility of parole.