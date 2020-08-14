List: Facial covering and mask policies for Central Georgia schools

Here's a list of face mask policies for Central Georgia school districts returning to the classroom

As more students in Central Georgia are set to head back to the classroom next week, 13WMAZ has been asked what each district's policy is for face coverings in schools.

Baldwin County : The district's reopening plan says masks/PPE are required for all staff and visitors. Students are required to use face coverings when at school and while riding the bus.

Bibb County : The first eight weeks of school will be taught online.

Bleckley County : Face masks are strongly encouraged, according to their reopening plans. Teachers and bus drivers can require students to wear masks. All visitors must wear masks.

Crawford County : Masks are highly recommended but not mandatory, both in school and on school buses.

Dodge County : The school district says "masks should be worn every day as much as possible by students and staff, with the exception of individuals who have a medical exemption for masking for behavioral or medical reasons." Employees are required to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, and teachers and staff have the authority to require masks within their classes.

Dooly County : The school system is using a completely online format for the first nine weeks of school.

Dublin City Schools : Face coverings must be worn when social distancing is not feasible, such as when in common areas, while on the school bus, when working in close proximity to another student or teacher.

Hancock County : The first nine weeks of school are taking place online.

Houston County : Their reopening plan says staff and students should wear a face covering in all areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on buses, at bus stops, during hallway transitions and at drop-off/pick-up. They say visitors will wear a face covering while on campus.

Johnson County : Masks are encouraged for students and teachers, according to their "back to school" plan.

Jones County : The district's latest reopening update says face masks are required for students in grade levels K-12. Staff members are also required to wear a mask.

Laurens County : In their "Safe Return to Schools Plan," they say while on the bus, riders and drivers are required to wear masks. In schools, teachers and students are encouraged to wear masks.

Macon County : All faculty, staff and students are required to wear masks, both in school and on the bus, according to the latest opening update.

Monroe County : Masks are required on transportation, and encouraged in schools for students and staff.

Peach County : Masks are highly recommended for students and staff in schools, and are mandatory on buses, according to Peach County Schools' return to school plans.

Pulaski County : The district's action plan says masks are "highly encouraged."

Taylor County : Their plans for in-person learning encourage staff and students to wear masks. Middle and High School students are required to wear masks when transitioning between classrooms. Masks are required for bus drivers and students rising buses.

Telfair County : Masks are "allowed" for students and staff, and may be required for class changes and instances of close contact. The district says masks are required during bus routes.

Treutlen County : The school system is requiring masks while riding school buses, and face coverings are encouraged in school buildings. All visitors are required to wear masks.

Twiggs County : Classes will be held online for the first nine weeks.

Washington County : The school district "will expect all students wear a mask if they are within 6 feet of another person."

Wheeler County : In a document listing changes for the 2020-2021 school year, they say masks must be worn on buses and recommend students wear masks in hallways and any time it is difficult to social distance.

Wilcox County : Superintendent Julie Childers said their current requirements are "if we are moving, we are masking." This means during class changes, transitions to the lunchroom, during parent pickup, bus drop off and on the bus, students are required to wear masks. Childers also said teachers have the discretion to require masks in their classroom.

Wilkinson County : 13WMAZ has reached out to the Wilkinson County School District for a comment on their current mask policy.