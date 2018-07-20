Hundreds of families prepping to get the kids back to school in Houston County got a helping hand Friday.

Nicole Butler met up with a family who says they come every year to save a pretty penny.

"Oh, yes, it has grown a lot, because the line is just about wrapped around the building," Corinthia Williams says.

Williams is a mother of 7 who says she tries to come to the Houston County's Back to School Bash every year.

With the weather iffy Friday, she didn't waste any time and was the first person in line.

"I didn't want to be in the rain if it rained, and I didn't want to be in the sun if it was sunny, so I decided to get up early, grab my two babies, and come on down," Williams says.

Well, the wait finally came to an end, and the Williams' family was able to get first pick of all the goodies.

The Warner Robins Housing Authority gave away 2,000 backpacks: 1,500 for pre-K through elementary school students, and 500 for middle and high school students.

"And by getting a bookbag, that will help me out a lot with my expenses every year, so they are excited to get it with things in it like markers and pens and crayons and stuff like that, so it's a help," Williams says,

Director of Programs Sharon Rogers says she loves giving back to the community as the need continues to grow.

"We know that parents are often short on cash after they purchase school clothing," she says.

But the longer wait is worth the savings.

"If you got 2 or 3 kids, you're saving close to $75 to $100," Rogers says.

The kids also got to enjoy free food, games, and more.

Williams says it was a great way to end her week and start preparing for the school year ahead.

Rogers says the bash has grown like crazy since their start nine years ago, and she looks forward to the growth in the future.

© 2018 WMAZ