HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Houston County’s firefighters was recognized last week by the Georgia State Firefighters Association (GSFA) as being the best in the state.

According to a news release, Joseph LeMaster was recognized with the association’s highest honor during the 2019 Georgia Fire Service Conference awards in Albany.

“I am humbled and honored to be awarded the GSFA Firefighter of the Year for 2019. The support that I receive from my fellow firefighters, officers and chiefs is one of many reasons that I choose to volunteer as a firefighter for Houston County,” said LeMaster.

He began his firefighter career in 2001 in Ohio. After he moved to Georgia, he began working his way up in Houston County Fire, where he is now a lead instructor.

During Hurricane Michael in 2018, LeMaster led a six-man fire and rescue response team that put in over 96 hours of work.

The news release says he is a well-respected senior firefighter at the department who never backs down from a challenge and is known for being a friend to all firefighters at the department regardless of experience.

“FF LeMaster is a tremendous asset to our department and the citizens of Houston County. His commitment, dedication, and knowledge are some of the many reasons he received this prestigious award,” said Fire Chief Christopher Stoner.

Houston County Fire

