HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County grand jury has moved to indict seven people on 15 counts in a lengthy investigation around thefts, burglaries and other property crimes.

According to a news release, each suspect was charged with three counts of violating the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, and then each suspect was indicted on various property offenses.

The crimes were committed of a two-year period in the following counties: Dooly, Crisp, Houston, Wilcox, Sumter and Macon Counties.

The news release says the group was committing thefts and burglaries of things like vehicles, farm equipment, ATVs, and utility trailers.

Law enforcement agencies met Tuesday to serve arrest warrants on the seven people. Six of them were found in Crisp and Dooly County. A seventh is still wanted.

They were identified as:

Ladarius Clayton, Vienna

Nicholas Turner, Vienna

Kadeidra Royal, Cordele

Malik Zanders, Vienna

Timothy Woodson Jr., Vienna

Tyler Felton, Cordele

