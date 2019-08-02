HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Driving through Bonaire, you'll see new subdivisions with houses for sale.

Warner Robins city council is looking towards the future with a 20-year plan to keep up with the growth.

This growth is ideal for builders who are looking to build new homes, but the 20-year plan addresses what's already there -- the gas, water, and sewage lines.

Putting in new lines or improving the old ones are a selling point for builders and developers, who are investing money and resources into the land that sits on top.

"There's three builders building here in the Woodlands and we've been blessed to have a majority of that business, which is good, but also with that, this is a great time to build a house," says Jim Taylor from Warner Robins Building Supply Co.

And people who live in the Woodlands say you get more bang for your buck.

"You can get a nice house in Warner Robins, but as you move out, you can get more land. I think that's one of the reasons you see people push out from Warner Robins, bigger lots, houses spaced out more," says homeowner and Robins Air Force Base contractor Brett Taylor.

The 20-year plan is still in the beginning stages with utility employees keeping an eye on flow meters throughout the county.

That will help them figure out how much it's going to cost to make the improvements they need.