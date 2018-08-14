Everyone probably remembers the excitement that filled the classroom when a substitute walked in.

Well, now you can be a part of that excitement. Houston County Schools says it is looking for more high-quality substitute teachers.

Nicole Butler met up with one substitute to see what a day in her life was really like.

Jennifer Kiser has been substituting for six years now, but she says she will never forget her first day on the job.

"A little nerve-racking, I'll be honest. You are nervous about meeting the kids for the first time," she says.

But with a little help from the staff, she was back on track.

Kiser says through the years, some kids have tried to take advantage of having a new face in the classroom.

"They're like, 'Oh, yay, we can just have fun,' but it is a good thing and have fun with the students, but they also need to know that it is a regular workday for them," she says.

Kiser says she always starts her day off by letting them know her expectations.

"I kind of have a, 'My name is Mrs. Kiser. This is what I'm here for, this is your job, this is my job, and we are going to do this together,'" she says.

Houston County Schools are trying to find more subs just like Mrs. Kiser.

"On any given day, we may have between 100-200 absences for teachers," Director of Personnel Tonya Maddox says.

Maddox says to qualify, you need to have an Associates degree or higher, or two years of college coursework totaling 60 hours, or pass a professional standards assessment.

You also need one of the following: a teaching certificate, a certificate of eligibility, or an official substitute teaching certificate from any Georgia county.

"Once they are accepted in the pool, they have a lot of parameters that they can set. For example, they can limit the schools they would prefer to sub at, they could limit the days they'd prefer to sub," Maddox says.

Maddox says the daily wages range from $10 - $11 an hour depending on your education.

But Kiser says it's not about the money that motivates her. At the end of it all, it's her love for kids and a passion to help make their futures bright that make the job truly rewarding.

Applicants who need an official substitute teaching certificate can get one through the Middle Georgia RESA.

The next class is August 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Warner Robins and it's $35 to sign up.

Click here to start your application.

