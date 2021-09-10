Houston County Schools moves to ban all backpacks, large bags at stadium events

The reason for the change was not immediately clear

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re planning on attending a football game or other stadium event in Houston County, you’re going to need to leave a backpack or large bag at home.

The district announced Thursday evening that neither of those two items will be allowed at Freedom Field, Herb St. John Stadium, or McConnell-Talbert Stadium effective Friday, Sept. 10.

In a graphic shared to the district’s Facebook page, they say all items are subject to inspections by security.

What you can bring: one small purse, a camera or binoculars without a case, a medical bag, a blanket, a stadium seat, or a diaper bag if you have an age-appropriate child with you.

What you cannot bring: large purse, backpack, fanny pack, sling bag, camera bag or binocular case, duffel bag, mesh bag, clear bag, or briefcase.