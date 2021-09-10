Houston County Schools moves to ban all backpacks, large bags at stadium events

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re planning on attending a football game or other stadium event in Houston County, you’re going to need to leave a backpack or large bag at home.
The district announced Thursday evening that neither of those two items will be allowed at Freedom Field, Herb St. John Stadium, or McConnell-Talbert Stadium effective Friday, Sept. 10.
In a graphic shared to the district’s Facebook page, they say all items are subject to inspections by security.
What you can bring: one small purse, a camera or binoculars without a case, a medical bag, a blanket, a stadium seat, or a diaper bag if you have an age-appropriate child with you.
What you cannot bring: large purse, backpack, fanny pack, sling bag, camera bag or binocular case, duffel bag, mesh bag, clear bag, or briefcase.
It was not immediately clear what prompted this decision by the school district. This story will be updated as we learn more.