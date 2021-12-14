Weather Works: How does winter weather form?

Some people in the South dream of a white Christmas, but the atmosphere needs to be in perfect unity for snow to form.

MACON, Ga. — When temperatures drop, we sometimes see sleet, ice, or even the s-word: snow. Conditions must be just right for snow to form.

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson breaks down how winter weather forms in this episode of Weather Works.

First, all layers of the atmosphere must be below 32 degrees. This allows all ice or water droplets to freeze or stay frozen as the flakes fall to the ground.

The ground itself must be below freezing for the snow to accumulate. Otherwise, it will melt on contact.

If the middle layer of the atmosphere is warmer than 32 degrees while the bottom layer is below 32 degrees, the ice crystals will melt in the middle of the atmosphere then refreeze before hitting the ground. This would give us sleet instead of snow.

Now, imagine that the middle layer is still warm but large. The ice crystals won't have as much time to refreeze to create sleet. This scenario would give us freezing rain.

So, to recap, if you wish for a white Christmas this year or just snow in general, you need to wish for freezing unity in the atmosphere.