'No other choice than to recommend approval': Crawford County zoning board moves forward on quarry

Planning and Zoning commissioners voted 4-2 to move the quarry on to the next step.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A rock quarry is now one step closer to moving into Crawford County after an approval from the county planning and zoning board.

While it's a win for the company proposing it, some of the quarry's potential neighbors aren't so happy. Hundreds packed into a room at the courthouse Thursday, eager to speak their minds and protest the quarry. Many were concerned over health, pollution and noise.

"I chose to retire and move here because it was a quiet, secure location," Richard Parsons told commissioners.

More than 15 people addressed commissioners, with one goal: "That this application for a special exception be denied," said Knox Withers, an attorney representing the Dellacona family.

It's a special exception that would allow Cottondale Partners, LLC to build a rock quarry on Highway 80 and Girl Scout Road. More than 200 people were there, and some stood outside, as Perry Donahue presented Cottondale's case.

"We're very interested in working with the county, working with the community to bring some more development. Some good things here," Donahue said.

Folks who spoke in public comment asked him about their concerns, like air pollution from silica dust. That's essentially a piece of sand 100 times smaller than one you'd find at the beach.

"What makes it different is the particle size," he explained.

He argues any silica from their operation will not get that small, and that they'll keep dirt roads wet to limit how much gets into the air.

Ultimately, the board voted 4-2 to approve, because they can only take land use into consideration.

"Staff was left with no other choice than to recommend approval, just based off the documents that were provided to us to review the application," explained Jake Watson, the zoning administrator.

This vote is not the final step for the proposal. The Middle Georgia Regional Commission plans to do an impact study, and the county commission will have the final say July 18.

County commissioners can take economic and environmental impacts into consideration.