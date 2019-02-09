DUBLIN, Ga. — Staff and students in the Dublin City school district won’t have to report to school on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

That’s because Dublin High School will serve as a GEMA evacuation site following Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandatory evacuation announcement for coastal Georgia counties.

Those evacuations begin at noon Monday for people living east of I-95 in Bryan, Chatham, Camden, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties. Contraflow traffic will begin on I-16 Tuesday at 8 a.m.

“While our region isn’t currently expecting any major impacts from the storm, the ‘historic’ nature of Hurricane Dorian is requiring our community to receive evacuees at our campuses yet again,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams. “Therefore, it is in the best interests of student safety, health and well being that we cancel classes across Dublin City Schools.

