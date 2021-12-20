'I really do miss my wife': Central Georgians coping with loss, grief during the holidays

Bruce Conn says if you start to feel overwhelmed by the grief, it's important to talk with someone so they can help you navigate through the grieving process.

PERRY, Ga. — COVID-19 has impacted millions of people this year, leaving some families with an empty seat at the table this holiday season.

Charles Walsh says his wife Victoria was the love of his life, the kind of person that is rare to come by.

"We did everything together, from the age of 18 on, and for 51 years, we had a really good life," Walsh said, but 51 years wasn't long enough.

Last year, Walsh lost his wife to COVID-19.

"It's been hard for me. Whenever I go around the house, I just see her everywhere because she put all the stuff into this house," Walsh said, and the holidays don't make it any easier.

"She did a lot for the family. A matter of fact, she did everything for the family. She sent out all of the Christmas cards -- I can't say that I'm very good at doing that anymore -- or making the meals, as a matter of fact. I'm not a good cook, so I either go to the store or just go without some nights," Walsh said.

He says his first holidays without Victoria were hard to get through.

Many people this year are in his shoes, celebrating the holidays without their loved ones for the first time.

"Holidays seem to highlight how difficult this time might be. It may be the first time or second time having this Christmas season without a family member, so it seems even more painful," Bruce Conn, licensed therapist at Piedmont Medical, said.

Conn says it's important for people who are grieving to acknowledge the feeling.

"Talking about those lost family members, writing about them," Conn said.

Conn also says you can cope with grieving by following through with old family traditions, connecting with neighbors, or friends at work.

Walsh agrees, and says it's important to cherish the memories and still enjoy today.

"I really do miss my wife, and I think that it's important to cherish the time that you have with your families now, because it can be taken away at anytime," Walsh said.