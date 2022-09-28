Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury

Houston County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Anna Lange says an uphill battle to prove discrimination is finally coming to an end.



"I've lived my life in limbo, which hasn't been easy to do. Luckily, the jury heard the treatment I need and require is not considered cosmetic or elected but that it's medically necessary," she said.



The legal battle went to trial this week. A jury heard testimony from the sergeant's psychologist and her doctor and then on Tuesday awarded her $60,000 for pain and suffering.



"They determined that Houston County and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office willfully discriminated against me by withholding transgender health care," she said.



Lange's fight for her rights gained national attention, but it’s also brought her some right here in central Georgia through a Macon Pride Trailblazer and Pioneer award.



"Not only does this award or recognition recognize just my case, but, in this case, will impact so many other individuals in the Macon-area community,” Lange said.



Lange says this is the first case of its kind in the south. Her attorney David Brown says the message this win sends is loud and clear-- discrimination against trans employees is illegal, immoral, and expensive.



"They've spent, at this point, a million dollars on paying their lawyers to defend this lawsuit. It’s something like 50 times what their insurer told them covering Sergeant Lange's surgery would cost them,” he said.



In one final step, "We expect the court will also enter an order prohibiting her employers, Houston County and the Houston County Sheriff's Office from any future discrimination in their employee health plan against transgender people," Brown said.