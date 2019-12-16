MACON, Ga. — An Ingleside business owner now dabbling into rehabbing homes is hoping to change the area.

Owner of Society Garden Brad Evans said he recently bought three homes on Tiny Place, just a short walk from the beer garden.

They were run down, he said, and missing plumbing and copper wiring, which someone stole from them.

Evans said he plans on fixing the homes up and renting them out to families or college student.

He said neighbors and friends are stepping up to help him and his wife with the project.

"About 45 people have emailed us wanting to volunteer. We've had volunteers show up to help us paint already, just people who want to see this happen," Evans said. "You know we're not a nonprofit, we're doing this, hopefully because it makes sense financially for us, but to see the neighborhood come out and want to see this happen is a big deal."

Evans said his wife has a good eye for investments, and she was the one who had the idea to build a beer garden in the first place.

