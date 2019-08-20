WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins will have a new place to get outside and get some exercise starting at the end of August.

The Walk at Sandy Run is a 22-acre park that officially opens August 30th.

Construction of the park started back in February of this year and Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Director, Jarred Reneau, said this park is the first of its kind in the city.

“There’s definitely a big need with this and it’s usually… when you go to a park in Warner Robins, you’re gonna have swing sets and baseball fields, so this is the first where you have no fields,” he said. “It’s just green space.”

That green space cost of total of $1.6 million, according to Reneau. It’s all funded by SPLOST dollars and bonds.

One of the paths is named "Parker’s Trail" in honor of Parker Killian Moore who was shot and killed at a Warner Robins Barberitos back in January of 2018.

Tammy Griffin lives at the apartment complex right beside the park. When she heard what the city was doing next door, she said was very excited.

“It’s safe and convenient. It’s gonna be really a great, great thing to have here,” Griffin said.

They are still putting some finishing touches on the park, like adding trees to provide more shade before the grand opening.

Reneau said he wants this to be a place where the community can come and relax. He wants to see families hanging out throwing the football or a Frisbee.

Something he said he’s also excited about? Seeing how many people come to the park to take prom and homecoming pictures.

“I’m excited just to see the community come out in the afternoons, and it’s exciting to see the kids from the apartment complex looking over the fence and they’re ready to participate and play,” he said.

Griffin says she’s been peeping over the fence, too, to see what is going on.

“I hope we have a big…. a lot of people come and enjoy this, this area because it’s gonna be good for everybody. It really is,” she said.

Councilman Tim Thomas said this has been his passion project since he was elected.

“My dream has become a reality,” said Thomas over the phone.

He said this is something Warner Robins desperately needs — a park without any kind of sports complex.

Thomas said at times he did not think this would happen, but he is glad it did, and he could not be prouder.

The Walk at Sandy Run is located at 1119 South Houston Lake Road.

