WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Councilman Daron Lee put it bluntly.

"I believe this city government has been used as a cash cow," he said.

Warner Robins' mayor and city council members said Monday night they don't want that to happen again.

"I stand with y'all on that issue that we hold their feet to the fire as has been said and we make them produce the project for the budget that we agreed on," said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms.

That issue is a plan to build a city courthouse near Warner Robins City Hall.

Councilman Tim Thomas said companies accepted the bid at a $2.6 million budget, but that number has been increasing without council's permission.

"Now, we're at 1.3 over with their projections," he said. "That's 50% over what we bid out."

That's $1.3 million over the proposed budget.

"If they cannot complete this, then I think we are required -- or we should be -- to find somebody who can meet our goals," said Thomas.

He was quick to point out that ground has not yet been broken and the majority of that budget has yet been spent. (When asked, he said he couldn't estimate how much had been spent because he couldn't remember).

Thomas said no more money would be spent until everybody got on the same page with the budget numbers.

"I make a motion that we suspend this thing until September 3rd. Let's get them in line," said Thomas. "If they do get in line with the budget, we can pull it off and we can move it forward after September 3rd. If they cannot, then I think we probably need to go a different route."

Council voted on that motion soon after and passed it 5 to 0.

When asked, Councilman Thomas would not name the companies currently overseeing the project.

