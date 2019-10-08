MACON, Ga. — A Jones County family is worried about septic problems at a mobile home park.

Cherry Popoff has been living at the Jones Acres Mobile Home Park since January. She says her family's bathtub and sink backing up with water are just some of the septic problems she's dealt with living there.

"We shouldn't have to live like this. We really shouldn't. It's not fair and it's not right. We're not animals," said Popoff.

She says at one point her family had to use the bathroom in the woods, because the toilet wasn't working. She says management told her family they could not flush toilet paper.

Popoff says a plumber installed a pipe to the mobile home temporarily. Whenever the family showers or uses the restroom, the contents shoots out into the yard.

Her family filed a complaint with the Jones County Health Department.

"We were told by the health department to dig a trench to get some of it away. It was going straight underneath the trailer, and we could smell it throughout the whole house," said Popoff.

Her father-in-law has stage four cancer and lives in the home. He says they've spent months asking management to address their concerns, so they can live in better conditions.

13WMAZ spoke to onsite manager Angelica Prator, who didn't want to speak on camera. She said the management team has been in contact with the Jones County Health Department to try and fix the problem. She would not say when it would be resolved.

Popoff says she hopes the problems are fixed sooner rather than later.

"Where is the lot rent going? Isn't that what you pay lot rent for, for when stuff like this happens? So it's like we are just put on the back burner," said Popoff.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says the manager of the Jones County Health Department visited the mobile home park and suggested management complete the septic repairs within 15 days.

Hokanson says if management does not complete the repairs, the health department will be in contact with a code enforcement office and other local government agencies.