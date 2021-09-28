It's officially snake season, but not all of them are bad to see in your garden

When it comes to venomous snakes, there are six we have to worry about. The rest are harmless and take care of unwanted rodents or insects.

MACON, Ga. — Lately, it appears unwelcome garden guests have been common in yards across the area: snakes.

But this isn’t out of the ordinary. According to the Savannah River Ecology Lab from the UGA Extension, most snakes are born in August and September, so many of the young snakes are starting to explore and find food for the first time. Your garden and its insects probably looks like a nice snack.

They’re also preparing for the cold winter months just like bears do before hibernating.

When it comes to venomous snakes, there are six we have to worry about: the copperhead, Eastern coral snake, pygmy rattlesnake, cottonmouth, timber rattlesnake, and the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Most snake species you may find in your garden are good, they help take care of unwanted rodents and insects.