Peanut season hits its stride in Central Georgia

According to the Department of Agriculture, Georgia produces over half of the peanuts in the United States.

MACON, Ga. — Now that peach season is officially over, it’s time to look ahead to our next big crop – peanuts! It’s time to pull them from the ground.

Whether you like them along the side of the road, from the store, or roasted, boiled and salted… we’ve got plenty of them.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Georgia produces over half of the peanuts in the United States.

That makes us the #1 producer of peanuts in the nation, so while we are dubbed the Peach State, we are more so the peanut state.

It’s no surprise that peanuts thrive in warm weather – preferably above 86 degrees when growing —which Georgia provides plenty of.

In 2020, farmers covered about 800,000 acres while this year they covered 750,000 BUT when it comes to the yield, we’ve harvested more pounds of the peanuts so far (about 4,400 pounds). That’s about the weight of a rhinoceros.