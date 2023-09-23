Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn ride through Plains for peanut festival just a week before he turns 99

PLAINS, Ga. — The Plains Peanut festival kicked off this Saturday, and it was visited by some special guests.
Riding through the parade, former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn were seen waving at people as they went by.
It is just a week before the former president turns 99, and many said they were delighted to see the Carters' at the festival and were wishing him a happy early birthday.
The Carter Center is gathering virtual signatures for Jimmy Carter's birthday, and you can find the link to sign here:
Earlier this year in July, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary. Since 2019, President and Mrs. Carter are the longest-married couple in U.S. presidential history.
The celebration came months after Jimmy Carter entered hospice care back in February. He has since gone on to enjoy spending time with his wife and family, celebrating not only his marriage but also Rosalynn's 96th birthday back in August.