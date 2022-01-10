Joan Jett & the Blackhearts announce Macon tour stop

The rock legend will be at the Macon City Auditorium in May

MACON, Ga. — If you love rock ‘n roll then do we have some news for you -- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be in Macon in May!

According to a news release, the show will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Saturday, May 14 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

ARTIST BIO

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she ' s had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

Her independent record label, Blackheart, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs' LA punk masterpiece, 'GI.' Jett ' s music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headline shows alongside fellow rock icons like The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters.