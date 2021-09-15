Jones County deputies searching for missing man with physical disabilities

64-year-old Richard Thompson went missing around 2:30 p.m. driving a green side-by-side ATV heading east on Cyler Road

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, 64-year-old Richard Thompson went missing around 2:30 p.m. driving a green side-by-side ATV heading east on Cyler Road. He is believed to have gotten lost on the hunting trails in the area. The sheriff's office says Thompson was spotted on the trail cams around 6 p.m., but no one has been able to make contact with him.

The release says Thompson is 5'8" and was wearing a T-shirt and tan shorts.

He had a stroke 9 months ago that affected his left side and cannot walk on his own.