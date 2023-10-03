Jones County deputy arrested and fired for sexual exploitation of children

Sheriff Reece posted on Facebook and announced that one of his deputies had been arrested on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County deputy has been arrested and charged with the Sexual Exploitation of Children according to a post on Facebook.

On Thursday, Sheriff Reese posted to Facebook that one of his deputies had been arrested and fired.

He said Deputy Kevin harden, who had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2017, was taken into custody.

Reese said Harden had broken his oath, and that he was "disgusted by this behavior."

He went on to say he wanted to 'convey [his] prayers to any child or parent who have been victims of Sexual Exploitation."

Sheriff Reese's full statement can be found in the post below: