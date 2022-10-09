Jones County senior living village residents tired of poor upkeep and management

Residents at Water Tower Park Senior Village say they're fed up with management and they're demanding answers.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Many people living at a senior village in Jones County are tired of the poor upkeep and management.

They say they have no one to turn to for help.

"They told everybody to put their rent in the drop box so you put your money in there but now they haven't located my rent," said Glynis Brown.

And Brown isn't the only one with missing checks.

"August, September rent checks have not been deposited into my bank. Someone called me and ask me to write another check," said Lisa Cook.

And missing checks aren't even the only problems...

"I'm talking about from April to now, our grass is 3 feet high. We've had snakes out here. It's very unpleasant," said resident Sarah Roberts.

Another resident, named Starlynn, said "We have to pay handyman's to come out to fix our garbage disposable, our dishwashers, our air conditions because we don't have a maintenance man."

Water Tower Park Senior Village has been open since 2016.

People told me they've have multiple property managers and maintenance men, and now, they just want help.

"We just don't have anybody. When we call they say "leave a message and we'll get back to you in 2-3 days," said Linda Vinson.

So, Glynis Brown called the latest property manager, Sandra Carson, and she said she no longer works there.

"I don't want to work for them. They don't take care of people they don't take care of you guys," she said.

Without a manager, the renters at Water Tower Park Village say they have no one.

"They need to come down here and take care of us. Take care of our rent, take care of these problems all of us are having in our apartments," said Venison.

Other residents say they have called the Jones County Code Enforcement and haven't heard anything.

This senior living complex is a low income housing development, but residents say they're rent has gone up $50 to $200 within the past few years.

We found out this complex has not been properly inspected by the housing authorities since its opening.

13WMAZ has reached out to the company "MVAH" but have not heard back.