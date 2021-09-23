Jurors begin deliberating in Donnie Rowe's death penalty trial

The fate of Donnie Rowe is now in the jury's hands after both sides presented closing arguments Thursday morning

EATONTON, Ga. — The death penalty trial for Donnie Rowe is now in its fourth day at Putnam Superior Court.

The fate of Rowe is now in the jury's hands after both sides presented closing arguments.

Rowe is one of two Georgia inmates accused in the double murder of corrections officers aboard a prison bus in summer 2017.

Thursday got off to a dramatic start as defense attorney Frank Hogue said he wanted to call District Attorney T Wright Barksdale to the stand.

After some back and forth between Judge Brenda Trammell and lawyers, she decided to allow it.

Hogue wanted Barksdale to "clarify" when he spoke to one of the state's witnesses, inmate Darnell Moore.

Prosecutor Dawn Baskins said Hogue was just questioning Barksdale's ethics.

Jurors later heard some of the defense's evidence of calls between Rowe and Ricky Dubose before closing arguments started.