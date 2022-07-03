Jury seated in trial for man accused of murdering Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

80 potential jurors were dwindled down Monday to the final 12 and two alternates.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The trial for the man accused of killing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn is underway.

Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is charged with malice murder after her death by strangulation two years ago.

Monday was all about selecting 12 jurors and two alternates who can give Little a fair and impartial trial, making sure that no opinion or prior knowledge of the high-profile case sways the outcome.

The day started out with more than 80 potential jurors at the Peach County courthouse.

They were asked a series of questions by the judge, like whether the jurors had any relationship with Little or Gunn or knew them in any way.

Depending on the answers, some were dismissed. Something the state discussed a lot and asked potential jurors about was their perception of domestic violence.

The prosecution wanted to know if any were victims of domestic violence or know someone who is.

They also asked each potential juror if they ever asked themselves, "Why did the victim not leave? Why did the victim go back to their abuser?"

Back in Feb. 2020, investigators said they believed Little slashed Gunn's tires and threw a brick through her windows. Nine days later, she disappeared.

Assistant District Attorney Dawn Baskin told 13WMAZ that prosecutors hope to use statements that Gunn made before she disappeared on Valentine's Day 2020. She allegedly told friends and family that Little was abusing her.

Little's lawyer argues that these statements are hearsay.

Judge Connie Williford will hold a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to determine whether the jury will get to hear those statements.

The jury is set to report back to court and the trial will formally begin at 9:30 a.m.