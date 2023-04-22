Just Tap'd beer festival kicks off in downtown Macon

There was a wide variety of craft beers to sample from breweries across the nation.

MACON, Ga. — Perfect weather today to sip on a cold beer!

That's exactly what folks did in Macon for the 7th annual Just Tap'd beer festival.

Hundreds of people poured into the streets of downtown for the festival.

There was a wide variety of craft beers to sample from breweries across the nation, and the festival gives smaller breweries a chance to shine.

It also provides education on how beer is brewed and what each product is made with.

Folks enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and all the beer they were able to try, and those selling were excited to share their products with the crowd.

"Middle Georgia in general has a great thriving beer community. It's a very family-friendly atmosphere. We love trying to support the festival here and the one in the fall as well... and it's just great to see everybody out and about, especially on a beautiful day like this," said Richard Hawkins, who attended.