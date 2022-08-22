Three juveniles sentenced in Macon in armed robbery of single mom from their church

“As I have stated repeatedly, illegal gun use is an epidemic in our community and will not be tolerated—even from young offenders." District Attorney Anita Reynolds.

MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard.

Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to tobbery by intimidation and aggravated assault.

According to a news release form the Howard, the three men using Facebook lured a single mom that one of them knew from church to purchase a PlayStation. When the woman arrived, Stephens pulled a gun and demanded money. They took the money and ran.

The woman called the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Department and identified one of the men. Stephens was found at a house nearby, and Carter and Evans were arrested the next day.

While all three were juveniles at the time of the robbery, they were all prosecuted as adults.

Carter and Stephens were sentenced to 20 years total with 10 years in prison. Evans was sentenced to 20 years with five years to be served in prison.

“As I have stated repeatedly, illegal gun use is an epidemic in our community and will not be tolerated—even from young offenders. This extreme cycle of violence must stop.” District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard said in a press release.