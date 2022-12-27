Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful encourages Christmas tree owners to bring 'One for the Chipper'

This annual project helps recycle real Christmas trees in an eco-friendly way.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, you can take your Christmas tree to the chipper.

It's the annual event hosted by many beautification organizations around Georgia, like Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.

You can bring your real-undecorated Christmas trees to one of the two convenience centers in Macon.

The eleventh Street convenience center is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The one on Fulton Mill Road is open Thursday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Asha Ellen is the executive director of the Macon-Bibb program. She says this is one of the many ways to keep the city beautiful.

"We want to definitely keep our land fields from being overloaded and overflooded," Ellen says. "This is just an eco-friendly way we can preserve our environment."