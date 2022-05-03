x
Kids learn about water conservation at Macon Water Authorities 'Kid Fishing Derby'

The pond was stocked with trout for kids ages 3-17.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, kids got the chance to cast a line at the Macon Water Authorities Kid Fishing Derby. 

It was a free event for families to outside and have fun while learning the importance of protecting and preserving drinking water resources. 

The day started bright and early at 7 p.m. at Javors Lucas Lake.

Then at 10 a.m. they had a weigh-in to see who reeled in the biggest catch of the day. 

The Macon Water Authority says the 2022 fishing season officially begins on Sunday. 

