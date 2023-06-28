Korean automotive supplier to move into old Macon cigarette factory

Boogook Industries will redevelop the building, which will be the first facility for the company in the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Korean Automotive supplier has plans to redevelop a building that used to be part of the Brown and Williamson cigarette factory in Macon.

Boogook Industries says the building will be its first facility in the United States.

They plan to strengthen the automotive industry presence in Central Georgia by moving into the building within the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Industrial Park located at 2600 Weaver Road.

According to a release, the company specializes in fluid-carrying systems for vehicles.

The state shared its plans for $300,000 in leasehold improvements at the former B&W property, as well as a total capital investment of $6.8 million to support its operation.

“Our leadership recognized the unique opportunity to support our Korean automotive manufacturing partners more locally,” said Joong Suk Oh, Chief Executive Officer of Boogook Georgia, LLC. “Expanding operations to Macon will be a driving force for our ability to serve the Southeast U.S., and we look forward to a successful partnership with the MBCIA.”

The release says that the decision to bring the factory to Macon was driven by the proximity to Hyundai Motor’s $5.5 billion Metaplant America in Savannah and Kia’s West Point manufacturing facility.

The location at Weaver Road also has access to I-16, which is just two miles from the site and will be easier for transport.

“Our location in the state of Georgia and easy access to interstates and highways makes us a prime location for industries looking to move their products quickly and efficiently,” says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester M. Miller. “I want to thank the Industrial Authority for their ongoing efforts, and to welcome Boogook Georgia as the newest member of Team Macon-Bibb.”

The company says they will create 80 full time jobs when the factory opens in 2024, with more job openings expected in the future.

“The decision by Boogook to locate to Macon reinforces the importance and value of growing our automotive industry partners in the region,” said Stephen Adams, Executive Director of the MBCIA. “Middle Georgia is an extremely attractive and competitive area for these companies, and we’re excited to see how this industry becomes a key player in our future economic and job growth."

Boogook Georgia, LLC is a subsidiary of Boogook Industries CO, headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea.