MACON, Ga. — The highly-anticipated north Macon location of SL Sausage Company opened Wednesday morning with a "soft-opening."

Started in 2007, SL Sausage Company specializes in beef jerky and sausage while also serving up southern classics for breakfast and lunch.

The country store was originally founded in Cordele with other locations open in Leesburg and Valdosta.

You can find the north Macon location at the corner of Bass and Zebulon Roads. It'll be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exciting news! We are having a soft opening TODAY (Wednesday, June 28). We have invited a few family and friends to... Posted by SL Sausage Company Macon on Wednesday, June 28, 2023