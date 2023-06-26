'Pretty devastated': Sen. Ossoff works to declare massive peach loss a 'disaster,' federal dollars could flow to growers

Sen. Jon Ossoff says it's important to get farmers relief because they grow millions for the state's economy.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Central Georgia peach farmers are hopeful after a visit with Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The senator announced he's working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to get this year's catastrophic peach crop loss declared a disaster.

That could bring much-needed federal money to farmers.

Robert Dickey at Dickey Farms says this year's crop was the worst in 30 years. They had 95% loss, while other farmers saw loss around 90%.

It was a rotten year for peaches.

"It's really costing us more to try to harvest and handle and see those trees. We've got labor issues. It's so seasonal with peaches," Dickey said outside Lane Southern Orchards, before a meeting with Central Georgia farmers.

With extra costs and no income, Sen. Ossoff decided to step in on Monday.

"There was recognition that it was going to be tough, but now it's really tough," Ossoff said. "I'm here to announce a push to deliver disaster relief to Georgia peach growers."

The senator's work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture could help free up some federal money. That will help in the short-term, but Ossoff has long-term plans too.

"He and I also discussed a strategy to appropriate some additional appropriations in Congress. Disaster relief for peach growers here in Georgia," he said.

Dickey says it's welcome help because while the peaches may not come, the bills certainly do.

"It's a whole 12 months 'till we get income again. And we've got a whole year of expenses," Dickey said.