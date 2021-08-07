Kroger announces change in store hours

They said the reduced hours will allow them to sanitize stores and restock shelves.

ATLANTA — Those who like to shop late at night will have to adjust their schedules as Kroger announced they'd be reducing store hours.

While stores had varying hours of operating, starting Oct. 10, all stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Some stores had previously been open until midnight.

“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

They said the hours for pharmacies and fuel centers will not change.