ATLANTA — 500 new workers with Kroger's Atlanta Division will be dedicated to the chain's free pickup service.

The division includes stores in Georgia, eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, and they've hired more than 3,100 employees total to help out during this time, according to a news release.

In addition to limiting the number of customers in stores starting Tuesday, the grocery store chain is implementing other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Plexiglass barriers: Kroger says it has installed plexiglass barriers at registers in all stores throughout the Atlanta division.

Limiting amount of customers: Starting Tuesday, Kroger stores will limit the number of customers to 50% of building code capacity to support social distancing in stores.

Safety masks for workers: Kroger says stores are in the process of getting safety masks for workers. They can also wear their own mask, whether that be a medical mask or homemade.

In the next week, Kroger's website says pickup options will be offered at a few Macon Kroger locations including Eisenhower Crossing, Hartley Bridge Road, Forsyth Road, Tom Hill, Sr. Boulevard and Zebulon Road.

You can check local pickup options and available times by entering in your zip code on Kroger's website.

RELATED HEADLINES

How to grocery shop safely during COVID-19 outbreak

Kroger to limit the number of shoppers in stores to encourage social distancing

Grocery stores are NOT running out of food

COVID-19: Why are people hoarding groceries?

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.