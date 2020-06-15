MACON, Ga. — Some community organizers are working to fill the building that used to be a Kroger grocery store on Pio Nono Avenue.

Right now, weeds are knee-high, and even waist-high in some spots, where the grocery store once operated. Windows are covered with plywood, and the property is closed off to the public.

Since the Kroger moved out in 2018, this side of town has been known as a food desert. The only places nearby to shop for groceries are convenient stores and discount shops.

Some community organizers, like Erion Smith and George Crawley, are hoping to change that. They say they have big plans for the space.

"Fresh foods, fresh cut meat possibly, maybe a floral shop inside. Something the community would really appreciate," Crawley said describing what he hopes the space will someday have. "The fact that we didn't have a grocery here, we had a grocery store here, it felt like a net loss."

At the end of last year, a developer recommended turning the space into climate controlled storage units.

"Actually putting a storage unit here felt like a slap in the face to the community," Crawley said.

So, a large group from the neighborhood showed up for the Planning and Zoning meeting to speak up about the area's food insecurities.

"As we learned more about it, we spoke to our buyer. We realized in order for us to get the variance, in order for the community to get what they need in the area regarding food, we were going to have to put a grocer in that location," said Jeff Pappas, senior vice president of Active International.

Active International is the company that currently owns the building.

Axela, the group wanting to develop the property, and Active have recently inked a compromise with community leaders like Smith and Crawley.

Part of the agreement is that no less than 15,000 square feet of the building will be for a grocery store. The other part of the building will be for the storage units.

Active says they also plan to make a community investment of $55,000 to alleviate the food desert.

"This brings back hope first, also food, and then commerce in our community," Smith said. "That's three different things our community lacks as a whole."

Smith and Crawley say they hope that if this deal goes through, it will fill the lack of jobs and empty commercial space in the area.

"The fact we don't have any jobs here," Crawley said. "Us losing all our commercial development in the west side area. It's caused a huge gulf. Not only in commercial blight, but we have a huge issue with our children, our young adults, and teens who can't find work."

This specific plan has not been presented to Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning yet, but it's expected to be on the agenda by the end of the month.

Smith says now the businesses and community group is on standby, waiting for the plan to go before Planning and Zoning.

If approved, the two companies will have to close on the property before they make a deal with a grocer to move in.

