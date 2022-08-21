Camp Kudzu One Day event educates community

The Camp had their first Kudzu One Day event at Green Acres Baptist Church.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Central Georgia pines lies Camp Kudzu, a place where kids with type 1 diabetes can meet each other and learn to manage their symptoms.

Today, families attended "Kudzu One Day" at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Parents sat in on educational classes while campers learned more about diabetes through fun activities.

Parents also learned about micro-dosing on an insulin pump device and injections from a workshop.

There were also lessons about mental health and diabetes.

Volunteers played diabetic trivia to teach campers about the pancreas and insulin.

Camp Kudzu has year-long sessions that teach kids and families how to manage this life-long autoimmune disease.

About 1 million Georgians have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The next "Kudzu One Day" is happening on September 10th in Augusta.